Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $14.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

