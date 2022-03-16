Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,892. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
