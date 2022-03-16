GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,847. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 119.05% and a negative net margin of 4,823.64%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.