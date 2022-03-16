Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 255,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,253. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 164,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 83,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

