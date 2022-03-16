Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 877,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,385. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

