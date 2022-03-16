Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3,456.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.