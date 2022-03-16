Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. 203,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

