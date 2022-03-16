Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 910,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

