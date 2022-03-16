Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $535,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $255.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,422. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

