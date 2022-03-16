Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
GTLB stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
