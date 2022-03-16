Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gitlab traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 9002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

Get Gitlab alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.