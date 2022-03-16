Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
GTLB traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 23,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.