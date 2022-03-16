Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

GTLB traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 23,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.