Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

