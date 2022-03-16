Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 11,491.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17,431.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,055. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.