GokuMarket Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $437,133.46 and $99.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00266331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

