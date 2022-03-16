Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

