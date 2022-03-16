Govi (GOVI) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Govi (GOVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Govi has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $1.57 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,760,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

