Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €25.40 ($27.91) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA:GYC traded down €0.45 ($0.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.75 ($21.70). The stock had a trading volume of 504,108 shares. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.48 and a 200 day moving average of €21.07.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.