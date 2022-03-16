Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19.
About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)
