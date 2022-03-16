Gridcoin Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 437,327,269 coins and its circulating supply is 406,674,237 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

