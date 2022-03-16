Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.85% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.33) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.48. The company has a market capitalization of £178.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
