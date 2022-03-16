Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.33) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.48. The company has a market capitalization of £178.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

