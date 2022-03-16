Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
