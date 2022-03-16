Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

GH traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 1,002,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,397. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,407,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.