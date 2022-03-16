Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,280 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

