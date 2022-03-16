Guardian Investment Management Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

