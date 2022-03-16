H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.