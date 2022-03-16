H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.