Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
