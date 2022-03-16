HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 738,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of HONE stock remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 328,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,215. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $790.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

