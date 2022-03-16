Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 52333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

