HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 204.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALEC. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,551. Alector has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

