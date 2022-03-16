Head to Head Analysis: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A CDW $20.82 billion 1.12 $988.60 million $7.04 24.47

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% CDW 4.75% 115.79% 10.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60

CDW has a consensus price target of $213.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with a smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.