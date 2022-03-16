Head to Head Contrast: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Community Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Community Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.48 $52.48 million N/A N/A Community Financial $78.46 million 2.91 $25.89 million $4.47 8.98

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Community Financial 32.99% 12.76% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Financial has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Community Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

