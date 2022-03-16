Head-To-Head Review: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 10.03 $3.40 million $0.10 10.63 Ecoark $15.56 million 4.02 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.96

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Ecoark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ecoark (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

