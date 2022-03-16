Head-To-Head Review: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) versus Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcus Biosciences and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 103.57%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,043.45%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and OncoSec Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences $382.88 million 5.87 $52.83 million $0.43 73.61 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($1.16) -0.83

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences 13.80% 7.96% 4.95% OncoSec Medical N/A -102.83% -70.90%

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats OncoSec Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

