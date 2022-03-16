Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 2.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 75,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,396,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 159,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

