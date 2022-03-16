Helen Nash Acquires 24,889 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:INGGet Rating) insider Helen Nash purchased 24,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$74,915.89 ($53,896.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Inghams Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.