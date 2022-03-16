Helen Nash Acquires 24,889 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Helen Nash purchased 24,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$74,915.89 ($53,896.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

