Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 77,394 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

