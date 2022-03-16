Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 11,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Specifically, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

