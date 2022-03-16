Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sigurdur Olafsson Sells 27,498 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.46) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,010.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,239.68.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.