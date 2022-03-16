HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.59 and last traded at C$15.59. Approximately 812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

HLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HLS Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

