Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. 2,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLI. StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $973.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

