Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. 2,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of research firms recently commented on HOLI. StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
The company has a market cap of $973.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
