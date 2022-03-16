Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

