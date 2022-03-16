Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

HNST opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

