HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

