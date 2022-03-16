HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.95. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

