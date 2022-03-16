HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.42

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.20), with a volume of 222,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.93. The stock has a market cap of £108.57 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 888,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151,029.53 ($196,397.31).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

