Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $592.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.45. The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

