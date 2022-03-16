Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.