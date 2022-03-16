Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Decreased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Humana by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $439.87 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

